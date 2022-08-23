CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Trading Up 11.9%

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.35 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03). Approximately 251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 693,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Stock Up 11.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £54,661.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

