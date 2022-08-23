Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (BATS:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, hitting $121.96. 361,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.15. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 36.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

