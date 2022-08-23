Ccore 24-Hour Volume Tops $78.00 (CCO)

Ccore (CCO) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last week, Ccore has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One Ccore coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $13,657.56 and approximately $78.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,552.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003868 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00129271 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00033692 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00075348 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ccore

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

