CELEBPLUS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $5.39 Million (CELEB)

CELEBPLUS (CELEB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, CELEBPLUS has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One CELEBPLUS coin can now be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. CELEBPLUS has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of CELEBPLUS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,509.11 or 1.00142387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003856 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00128962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00033499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00076458 BTC.

CELEBPLUS Coin Profile

CELEBPLUS (CRYPTO:CELEB) is a coin. It launched on June 24th, 2020. CELEBPLUS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,833,332 coins.

Buying and Selling CELEBPLUS

According to CryptoCompare, “Celeb Plus aims at a decentralized platform that enables reasonable consensus on rewards by directly connecting the members of the ecosystem, brands and celebs, through the blockchain technology and maximizes the efficiency to allow for reasonable spending of advertising expenses by recording activity data on the blocks and measuring contributions of each actor based on the credible data. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CELEBPLUS directly using U.S. dollars.

