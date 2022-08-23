Celer Network (CELR) Market Cap Achieves $137.30 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Celer Network has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $137.30 million and $9.50 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,286.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003801 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00128737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00033315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00080630 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Celer Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

