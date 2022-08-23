Celo Euro (CEUR) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.41 Million

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Celo Euro has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Celo Euro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Euro has a total market capitalization of $33.41 million and $160,126.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Euro Coin Profile

Celo Euro (CRYPTO:CEUR) is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg.

Buying and Selling Celo Euro

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Euro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Euro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

