Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Director Sells $550,000.00 in Stock

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hal Kravitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of Celsius stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded up $9.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.04. 3,315,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,129. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.85 and a beta of 1.97. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $114.79.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.88.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

