Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) & Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Head to Head Comparison

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Banco Bradesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $261.82 million 2.42 $79.89 million $2.88 8.03 Banco Bradesco $22.16 billion 1.51 $4.07 billion $0.41 7.57

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Central Pacific Financial. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Pacific Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 29.75% 15.60% 1.09% Banco Bradesco 16.85% 18.00% 1.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Central Pacific Financial and Banco Bradesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Central Pacific Financial currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.94%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats Banco Bradesco on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, financial and agricultural loans, commercial and residential mortgages, and construction loans to small and medium-sized companies, business professionals, and real estate investors and developers, as well as home equity, and consumer loans to local homebuyers and individuals. It also provides debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management, full-service ATMs, digital banking services, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange and wire transfers, trust services, and retail brokerage services. In addition, the company offers wealth management products and services, including non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 30 branches and 69 automated teller machines in the state of Hawaii. The company was incorporated in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

