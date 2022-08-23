Centric Swap Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.22 Million (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $180,414.09 and approximately $1.22 million worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centric Swap has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Swap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00083892 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00780688 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp.

Buying and Selling Centric Swap

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.