Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Gap Up to $36.78

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.78, but opened at $38.98. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 1,048 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Centrus Energy Trading Up 8.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $579.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Centrus Energy by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,533,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Centrus Energy Company Profile
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
