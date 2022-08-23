Chainlink (LINK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $332.01 Million

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for about $7.05 or 0.00033168 BTC on exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $3.32 billion and $332.01 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003803 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00128627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00079454 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,599,970 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink.

Buying and Selling Chainlink

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

