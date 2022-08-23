ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0011 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $789,340.68 and $20,332.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,514.49 or 1.00073693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00056543 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00026833 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001269 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.