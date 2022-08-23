CheeseSwap (CHEESE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $244,026.63

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, CheeseSwap has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. CheeseSwap has a total market capitalization of $244,026.63 and approximately $10,249.00 worth of CheeseSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CheeseSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00778701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CheeseSwap Profile

CheeseSwap’s total supply is 99,499,999,000 coins. CheeseSwap’s official Twitter account is @cheeseswapbsc.

CheeseSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheeseSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheeseSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CheeseSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

