Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Reduced by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,240 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Chevron by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 135,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 74,933 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 3,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,817,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,314,000 after purchasing an additional 458,698 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 42,238 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.90 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $308.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.11 and a 200-day moving average of $157.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,770 shares of company stock worth $18,287,391. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

