China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Yuchai International Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $15.35.
China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
- The Tipping Point is Finally Arriving for Lemonade
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.