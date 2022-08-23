China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CYD opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $15.35.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

About China Yuchai International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its position in China Yuchai International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.