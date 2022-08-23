Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Chubb were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,387 shares of company stock valued at $23,631,759. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.83. 3,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,206. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.12 and a 200-day moving average of $202.22.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

