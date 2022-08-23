Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,723,866 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040,844 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $151,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.1% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 41,615 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 166.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,820 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 32,161 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $785,564 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 456,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,137,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.59.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

