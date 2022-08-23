Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Shares of CLVT opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,866,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clarivate by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Clarivate by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clarivate by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,557,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,658,000 after buying an additional 428,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 13.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,102,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,000 after buying an additional 252,264 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

