Clear Street LLC Buys Shares of 234,734 Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 234,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $149,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $148,000.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKHW opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.09.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.