Clear Street LLC Invests $49,000 in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,531,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,893,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,546,000. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valor Latitude Acquisition alerts:

Valor Latitude Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valor Latitude Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.