Clear Street LLC Makes New Investment in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,908,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powered Brands by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 456,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 58,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Powered Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:POWRU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Powered Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Powered Brands Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.