Clear Street LLC Takes Position in Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAAQU. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $656,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mana Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,025,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,281,000.

Shares of MAAQU opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on engaging in a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the healthcare, technology, green economy, and consumer products sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.

