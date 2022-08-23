Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 868 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,865,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,920,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $260.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.45. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

