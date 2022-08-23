Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 13,000 Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.1% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

