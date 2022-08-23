Clear Street Markets LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $131.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.74. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $3.05 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.32.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

