Clear Street Markets LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 153.0% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 10,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 30,317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 8.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,114,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $255,045,000 after purchasing an additional 312,726 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $649,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $1,700,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

