Clear Street Markets LLC Has $577,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,072 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 15,134 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in eBay by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 257,338 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in eBay by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,744,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $115,989,000 after acquiring an additional 354,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.15. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 108.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on eBay to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.24.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

