Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Stock Down 0.3 %

FTAI opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.64.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $177.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.93 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.81%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

