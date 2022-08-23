Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 125.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 329,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 156.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,178,000 after purchasing an additional 347,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 79.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.09.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $144.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $147.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.88 and its 200-day moving average is $131.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

