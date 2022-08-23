Clear Street Markets LLC Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,115 shares of company stock valued at $36,927,122. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $149.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

