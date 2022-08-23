Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.74.

MCD stock opened at $262.95 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.30. The stock has a market cap of $193.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

