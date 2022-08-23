Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 737 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.9% in the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Stock Down 2.5 %

ADI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $163.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.59. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

