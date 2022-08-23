Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Astrantus Ltd

Astrantus Ltd reduced its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Astrantus Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,661,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,556,000 after acquiring an additional 81,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,623,000 after acquiring an additional 256,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,895,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,925,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,150,000 after acquiring an additional 808,586 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NET traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,847. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average is $78.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

In related news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 322,745 shares of company stock worth $19,901,941. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.76.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

