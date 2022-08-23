Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.11

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.11 and last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 247999 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCOI. StockNews.com cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.98.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.905 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.25%.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $293,376.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,120 shares of company stock worth $608,398. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $281,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

