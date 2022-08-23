Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,465 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Amgen by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 160,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after acquiring an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Amgen by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 382,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $86,002,000 after acquiring an additional 61,834 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Amgen by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $246.90 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

