Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 229 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 473.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,658 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,155,000 after purchasing an additional 794,198 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,531,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,158,000 after purchasing an additional 609,378 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $163.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.59. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

