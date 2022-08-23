Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $66,218,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 586,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,794,000 after purchasing an additional 291,299 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,477.0% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 149,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 140,207 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,192,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,844,000 after purchasing an additional 136,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,555,000 after purchasing an additional 63,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.63.

Shares of JBHT opened at $187.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

