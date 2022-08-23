Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,454 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 276,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 152,150 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.8% in the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 48,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 482,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,860,000 after purchasing an additional 208,429 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.73. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

