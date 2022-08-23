Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $237.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

