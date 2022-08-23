Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,888 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,888 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $14,678,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 469.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,665,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,015,000 after buying an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONEOK Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $63.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average is $63.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

