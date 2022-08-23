Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 63,883 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,883 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Washington Federal worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 price objective on Washington Federal in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Washington Federal Trading Down 1.7 %

WAFD opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $29.46 and a one year high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

