Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,418 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in STERIS by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 838.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS Stock Performance

STERIS Increases Dividend

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $205.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.15. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $192.40 and a 52 week high of $255.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.