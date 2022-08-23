Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 652 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,732,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,208,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard stock opened at $345.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.30. The company has a market cap of $333.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

