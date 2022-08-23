Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,025 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. William Blair cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,975.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,059 shares of company stock worth $3,052,688. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSM opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.69. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.