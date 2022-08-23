Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Shares Bought by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,244 shares during the quarter. Colony Bankcorp makes up about 1.4% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 5.54% of Colony Bankcorp worth $18,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 24.0% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 464,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colony Bankcorp

In other Colony Bankcorp news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,143.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,970 shares of company stock worth $57,229. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:CBAN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,382. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $256.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $19.59.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 10.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

