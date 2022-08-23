Comparing Udemy (UDMY) and Its Rivals

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) is one of 76 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Udemy to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Udemy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Udemy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 4 9 0 2.69 Udemy Competitors 158 830 1330 12 2.51

Profitability

Udemy currently has a consensus target price of $24.17, suggesting a potential upside of 66.09%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 38.67%. Given Udemy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Udemy is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Udemy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy -18.01% -45.33% -15.83% Udemy Competitors -1.80% -22.89% -0.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Udemy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $518.16 million -$80.03 million -14.55 Udemy Competitors $484.38 million -$31.72 million 2.22

Udemy has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Udemy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

