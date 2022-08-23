ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,090 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 26,160 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $124.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.37. The stock has a market cap of $136.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

