Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.36-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$385.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $379.16 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCSI shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCSI opened at 53.20 on Tuesday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a one year low of 34.81 and a one year high of 69.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is 52.81.

In other news, Director Elaine Healy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 38.52 per share, with a total value of 38,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCSI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

