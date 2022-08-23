Contrasting DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) & Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of DouYu International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Qutoutiao and DouYu International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A DouYu International 3 1 0 0 1.25

Risk and Volatility

DouYu International has a consensus price target of $2.26, indicating a potential upside of 78.15%. Given DouYu International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DouYu International is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DouYu International has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Qutoutiao and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao -28.59% N/A -46.87% DouYu International -5.02% -6.12% -4.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qutoutiao and DouYu International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $676.18 million 0.04 -$194.52 million ($9.42) -0.09 DouYu International $1.44 billion 0.28 -$91.31 million ($0.19) -6.68

DouYu International has higher revenue and earnings than Qutoutiao. DouYu International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qutoutiao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DouYu International beats Qutoutiao on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services. It also offers Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising, as well as Midu Lite mobile literature application. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

