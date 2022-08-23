Contrasting ESS Tech (GWH) and Its Peers

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ESS Tech to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ESS Tech and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 3 6 0 2.67 ESS Tech Competitors 40 430 911 32 2.66

ESS Tech presently has a consensus target price of $14.64, indicating a potential upside of 267.81%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 55.63%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech N/A -57.87% -34.07% ESS Tech Competitors -74.53% -113.49% -8.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares ESS Tech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

44.1% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ESS Tech and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech N/A -$477.12 million -0.55 ESS Tech Competitors $671.27 million $23.76 million 0.11

ESS Tech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

ESS Tech has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech’s peers have a beta of 0.55, indicating that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ESS Tech peers beat ESS Tech on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ESS Tech Company Profile

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

